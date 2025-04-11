Action Target marks 40th anniversary with next-generation range technologies at SHOT Show 2026

PRESS RELEASE

PROVO, UTAH — Action Target Inc., the global leader in shooting range technology, will kick off celebrating its 40th anniversary at SHOT Show 2026, showcasing new advancements that redefine how ranges are designed, managed, and experienced. From January 20–23, 2026, attendees can visit Booth #12816 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas to see the company’s latest innovations in action.

Action Target’s newest technologies offer practical and innovative solutions designed to enhance safety, performance, and user experience across a variety of shooting range environments. With a strong focus on versatility, the company serves a wide spectrum of customers, including commercial range owners, law enforcement, educational institutions, military organizations, and both business and private customers. Whether for sport, entertainment, training or qualification, Action Target’s range designs provide tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of each market.

For four decades, Action Target has shaped the shooting range industry through innovation, precision engineering, and a relentless focus on customer experience. From its early roots designing reactive steel targets to becoming a global end-to-end shooting range solutions provider, the company continues to lead the market with products that deliver lasting performance and value.

“This 40-year milestone is a celebration of our customers as much as it is our history,” said Kevin Tomaszewski, Sr. Vice President & General Manager of Action Target. “Every product, partnership, and innovation we’ve introduced over the years reflects our shared mission—to make every shooting experience safer, smarter, and more rewarding.”

Action Target products are proudly manufactured and assembled here in the United States in our vertically integrated facility, ensuring the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. Built in-house from start to finish, each solution is engineered to perform reliably, meet demanding specifications, and support customers long after installation. “We understand that shooting ranges serve a wide variety of purposes, from sport and entertainment to rigorous professional training,” said Mike Birch, CEO of Action Target. “Our goal is to empower range owners and operators to utilize the safest, most advanced live-fire shooting ranges on the planet.”

Attendees at SHOT Show 2026 are encouraged to visit Booth #12816 to learn more about how Action Target’s practical and innovative solutions are shaping the future of shooting ranges for all users.

Experience the ultimate range solutions – SHOT Show highlights:

INDUSTRY DAY AT THE RANGE: Action Target returns as the exclusive Steel Target Sponsor for Industry Day at the Range during SHOT Show 2026. We look forward to highlighting industry partners who excel in demonstrating the highest priority of safety and community leadership while on the range by presenting the event’s Safety Award sponsored by Action Target. PRODUCT SHOWCASE: Experience the latest innovation with cutting-edge shooting range equipment designed to elevate requirements for functionality and user experience standards.

Custom Range Solutions Designed for Every Vision: No two ranges are alike – and Action Target’s design team brings each one to life with tailored solutions. From elite tactical facilities to modern commercial ranges, Action Target delivers custom-engineered spaces that combine technology, aesthetics, and operational efficiency. With Action Target, you gain more than equipment, you gain a partner dedicated to bringing your vision to life. From design consultation and custom layouts to advanced target systems and safety solutions, we align every element with your goals. SmartRange AXIS Range Control System: The next evolution of SmartRange AXIS will debut at SHOT Show 2026, featuring enhanced IoT performance and integrations. New capabilities include expanded AXIS Connect integration features that enable seamless connection between range operation systems, environmental controls, and Point-of-Sale (POS) systems. With real-time analytics, key integrations, and range controls at your fingertips, SmartRange AXIS delivers total control from a single dashboard. Next-Generation TopShot Shotgun Range Solutions: Action Target introduces an industry-first indoor Shotgun Range Solutions for commercial, recreational, and professional training environments. TopShot combines suite-based play, scalable thrower layouts, and clear on-screen guidance to deliver simulated clay sports that are easy to learn and rewarding to replay. With a scalable commercial range design and configurable software, each range can customize simulated game modes—trap, skeet, five-stand, sporting clays, and custom courses—with randomized throws, true pairs, glow clay sessions, and digital scoring. Integrated Point-of-Sale Solution: SmartRange AXIS (SRA) expands its capability by empowering ranges with POS integrations to unify in-stall purchases, lane management, and shooter sessions. The new POS integration enhances the existing POS software that sends commands through Action Target’s SRA API to control equipment, allowing range owners to significantly enhance productivity and service. RANGE SERVICES: End-To-End Expertise: Action Target remains the industry’s only true end-to-end provider, offering design, construction, installation, and full lifecycle maintenance. With comprehensive services including trap cleaning, metals recycling, filter disposal, and compliance support, we ensure that your range operates at peak performance year after year. LIVE BOOTH DEMONSTRATIONS: Immerse yourself in the Action Target experience as we unveil live demonstrations featuring POS Integrations with Flowstate, state-of-the-art shooting range management systems, target systems, and new stall designs and capabilities. RANGE DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT EXPERT CONSULTATIONS: Engage in exclusive one-on-one discussions with our industry experts, gaining insights into the latest trends and answering your questions about shooting range products and services.

About Action Target

Action Target is the leading global expert on modern shooting ranges. Since 1986, the company has partnered with thousands of range owners worldwide to design, install, and maintain world-class shooting ranges, systems, and equipment for law enforcement, military, educational, commercial, and residential markets. Action Target provides range solutions and services for indoor/outdoor shooting ranges, modular ranges, and shoot houses. Products supported include ballistic shooting stalls, smart target retrievers, reactive and turning targets, steel and rubber berm bullet traps, enclosure baffles, security systems, lighting, ventilation, Smart Range AXIS range management system, and a 3-year warranty on critical products. As the industry’s broadest end-to-end solution provider, Action Target offers a comprehensive selection of aftermarket range services, including parts and maintenance programs, rubber trap cleaning, metals recycling, hazardous waste and filter disposal, and an online store for range supplies.

For more information, visit www.ActionTarget.com or connect with us at SHOT Show 2026, Booth #12816.

