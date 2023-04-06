Photo of the Week: Meet SnoHawk 5

The Snohomish County (Wash.) Sheriff’s Office has a new addition for its Law Enforcement and Search & Rescue fleet, “SnoHawk 5.”

This MD500E model, light observation helicopter will be outfitted with an array of special equipment including an infrared camera, moving map system, video downlink transmitter and public safety communications equipment. The purchase of this helicopter was approved by the Snohomish County Executive and County Council in 2022. Federal grant funds were used for the purchase and additional federal grant funds have been secured to purchase and install all specialized equipment.

Thanks to Bill Quistorf, Chief Pilot, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, for sending in this photo.

Photo/Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office

