PoliceOne.com Wins 2 Awards at 2016 Folio Eddies

PoliceOne nabs wins for Best Video and Best Digital Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO – Praetorian Digital, the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market, won two 2016 Folio Eddie Awards at Monday’s ceremony: Best Standalone Digital Magazine and Best Video.

The Folio Eddie and Ozzie Awards, held this year at the Hilton Midtown in New York City as part of the annual Folio Show, are the largest awards program for the media publishing industry, recognizing the best in editorial and design.

Both awards went to PoliceOne.com, which was named winner in the following categories:

In addition to the two awards, Praetorian’s websites, including EMS1.com as well as PoliceOne.com, received five honorable mentions in four other categories, including Best Website (B-to-B).

“Video and digital publishing have been two areas of emphasis and investment for us, so to receive recognition for achievement among a field of distinguished competitors is extremely gratifying,” said Jon Hughes, Vice President of Content for Praetorian Digital. “It’s important that we continue to explore new digital formats, and Content and Video teams have worked hard to deliver polished content products that connect with our audience.”

In 2015, Praetorian received four Eddie nominations, winning the award in three categories: Best Online Community (PoliceOne.com), Best Use of Facebook or Twitter (PoliceOne.com), and Best Online Column (PoliceOne.com).

With an average of 4 million unique visitors per month and over 1.3 million registered members, Praetorian Digital’s web properties have become the leading online news and information resource for first responders and local government officials across the U.S. In addition, Praetorian holds a strong lead in social media for public safety with a Facebook community of more than 3 million fans.

About Praetorian Digital

Founded in 1999, Praetorian Digital is the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market. Our properties are visited by more than 4 million public safety and local government officials every month and count over 1.3 million first responders and government personnel as members. Praetorian owns and operates PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, FireChief.com, EMS1.com, Corrections1.com, Military1.com and Gov1.com as well as more than 15 topical websites providing resources ranging from accredited online training to grant funding assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders, government officials and military personnel better protect themselves and serve their communities. For more information, visit www.PraetorianDigital.com.

About FOLIO

The Eddie & Ozzie Awards program is presented by Folio:, the leading publication serving the entire magazine media industry. The FOLIO: family of products also includes the monthly FOLIO: magazine, weekly eNewsletters, FOLIO: Webinars, MediaNext Show, The MediaMashup Conference, The Eddie & Ozzie Awards and The FOLIO: 100. For more information, visit www.foliomag.com.