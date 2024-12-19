REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
How can technology enhance safety for both law enforcement officers and your communities? At Axon, we believe technology can be a force for good. The Axon Ecosystem is a network of hardware and software designed to improve officer efficiency so you can spend less time on administrative tasks and more time on what matters.

The Axon Ecosystem includes solutions like Draft One, which cuts report-writing time in half by drafting police report narratives based on body-worn camera audio; Axon Fusus, a real-time crime center that utilizes both publicly and privately owned cameras to provide communities with increased situational awareness; and connected camera technology that provides high-resolution digital evidence of all calls for service.

With the Axon Ecosystem, your agency and community is better connected and better protected.

To learn more, explore the video content in this hub.

Safe Journeys
Safe Journeys is a series of videos that unveil the humanity behind public safety, as men and women share their journeys of protection, empathy, resilience and who they are beyond the badge.
Axon Safe Journeys Scottsdale PD still.png
Less Lethal
Safe Journeys: Scottsdale PD
Quick action averted tragedy when a suspect with a knife advanced on officers
December 19, 2024 06:10 PM
Watch the full Safe Journeys series here
My90
My90, a survey-based engagement tool, closes the divide between law enforcement and communities by enabling civilians to share their experiences confidentially. Officers also utilize it to communicate their well-being to commanding officers.

Delivered through text messages and web-based surveys, this confidential platform sheds light on the often-overlooked 90% of law enforcement-civilian interactions, ensuring these stories are heard. My90 serves as a crucial conduit, fostering awareness and understanding between law enforcement and the public, ultimately enhancing transparency and communication in community policing.
My90 Hawthorne.png
Data/Information Sharing
My90: Hawthorne PD
This new survey tool facilitates getting feedback from the public
December 19, 2024 06:40 PM
Discover more about My90
Draft One
Draft One can cut report writing time by 50% or more by generating police report narratives based on body-worn camera audio. Safeguards help ensure that every report is reviewed and approved by a human officer to ensure accuracy and ownership of information.
Axon Draft One still.png
Report Writing Software
Draft One: Lafayette PD
Generating draft narratives from body-camera video is saving Louisiana officers major time
December 19, 2024 06:51 PM
Discover more about Draft One
Community Connect
Community Connect brings businesses, residents and local law enforcement together to streamline evidence collection. If an incident occurs in your area, registered cameras can help provide immediate support. By leveraging existing camera systems, the program saves tax dollars and speeds up the pace of police investigations.
Axon Community Connect video grab.png
Investigation
Community Connect: Leverage video for more-informed response
Integrate body-cam, in-car and partner video feeds for improved situational awareness, faster and safer call experiences
October 16, 2025 02:19 PM
Learn more about Community Connect
Community Shield
Respond faster, reduce harm and resolve more. Axon Community Shield packages real-time crime center (RTCC), drone as first responder (DFR), counter uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) and automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) technologies into a simple, scalable solution that empowers public safety agencies to protect their communities with clarity, speed and accountability.
Axon Community Shield.png
Operational Management Software
Community Shield: A turnkey package to increase community safety
The powerful new platform brings together real-time crime center, DFR, counterdrone and LPR technologies
November 07, 2025 05:39 PM
Discover more about Community Shield
The Axon Ecosystem
The Axon Ecosystem is a connected network of hardware, software and sensor solutions that work together to protect more lives in more places. This technology suite drives greater safety, efficiency and visibility for both officers and the communities they serve.
Axon Fusus RTCC video grab 16x9 psp.png
Real Time Crime Center
How the Axon Ecosystem protects lives and improves operations
Its integrated solutions work in concert to boost safety and visibility for officers and communities
February 05, 2026 05:21 PM
Get to know the full Ecosystem
About the sponsor
Axon is a technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing. Axon’s suite includes TASER energy devices, body cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon’s growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, enterprises and consumers.

Learn more about Axon at www.axon.com.
Learn more about Axon