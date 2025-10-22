Bright mobile lights, easy-to-find batteries

Adequate lighting is an absolute must for effective incident scene management. If officers cannot see an incident scene clearly at night, they cannot perform their duties safely. This is true for police officers executing a house-by-house search, firefighters dousing flames at a large warehouse or EMS crews delivering medical attention after a multi-vehicle highway crash. Visibility is key to performing these jobs properly.

This is why first responders have flashlights and helmet-mounted lamps, and their vehicles have movable spotlights. But even this amount of illumination is often insufficient, which is why portable stand-mounted mobile lighting is part of their arsenal. Such mobile lights allow first responders to see what is happening in darkened areas away from their trucks, at brightness levels that handheld and helmet-mounted lights cannot match. These same lighting fixtures can also be customized, so that illuminated directional arrows and information signs can also be connected and put into service.

While many mobile lights are battery-powered, most of them require proprietary rechargeable batteries that are expensive to buy and difficult to find. But Command Light designs its mobile lighting solutions with convenience in mind. Its rapid deploy mobile LED light and its tripod mobile LED light use non-proprietary, easy-to-source batteries made by DeWalt, HURST, Makita and Milwaukee, all of which Command Light offers. These dependable, affordable power sources are the same batteries used in popular power tools sold across the United States, making it easy to keep your lights ready when you need them most.

Thanks to this combination of high-lumen, energy-efficient LED lights powered by power tool batteries, Command Light has made it possible for first responders to see in the dark wherever they need to, at a price point that they can afford. Here’s a closer look at those two Command Light products: The EOS-RDL (Rapid Deploy Light) work light and the Trident Tripod Light.

Light on the go: the EOS-RDL

The EOS-RDL accepts many different rechargeable batteries easily found at hardware stores. Command Light

The EOS-RDL (Rapid Deploy Light) is a hand-totable mobile light for illuminating dark spaces anywhere. The LED light is mounted in its frame so that it can rotate upwards or downwards. To cover an area to the side, just grab the handle and turn the EOS-RDL to light up the desired area.

Because different first responders have different lighting needs, Command Light sells the EOS-RDL with a number of LED lighting options. These include LED lamps made by Akron, FireTech, Fire Research Corporation, Tomar, Vision X, and Whelen – covering a lumens (brightness) range from 5,520 to 20,500 lumens. (A 100-watt incandescent bulb is about 1,600 lumens.) All of these are available from Command Light.

As for power: just plug in an appropriate rechargeable battery made by DeWalt, HURST, Makita or Milwaukee into the back of the EOS-RDL light and the unit is ready to go. Replacement is as easy as pulling a recharged battery from the truck or buying a new one at your local hardware store. (If the EOS-RDL is being used in a residential area, chances are that some of the onlookers have recharged power tool batteries sitting in their home workshops, just waiting to help out.)

Light on a lightweight stand

The Trident Tripod Light can accept a variety of LED lamps for different lighting needs. Command Light

There are times when a mobile light mounted on a lightweight tripod is the right illumination for the job. This is where the Trident Tripod Light shines. Available in collapsible 40-inch and 50-inch models, the tripod is designed to accept a range of removable LED lamps – a design that makes for easy storage and substitutions.

Like the EOS-RDL, the Trident Tripod Light can accept a variety of LED lamps sold by Command Light. They include LED lamps made by Akron, FireTech, Fire Research Corporation, Vision X, and Whelen, with a lumens range from 10,300 to 28,000 lumens. Command Light also sells a Fenlex Light Bar that supports directional arrows and floodlighting, and LED message bars that can display informational messages in amber or blue (depending on the model chosen).

Also like the EOS-RDL, the Trident Tripod Light can be powered by non-proprietary batteries and because the Trident Tripod Light is so tough – it and the EOS-RDL are rugged and weather-resistant – it can be specified by a department’s traffic advisor for use in all roadway responses.

Convenience and affordability without compromise

Collectively, Command Light’s EOS-RDL work light and Trident Tripod Light provide first responders with convenient and affordable incident scene lighting solutions. They do this without compromising safety for officers and the public alike.

The EOS-RDL and Trident Tripod Light are illumination solutions that prioritize brightness and visibility. The fact that they are lightweight, durable and portable, and powered by non-proprietary batteries that can be purchased almost anywhere, is a sign of intelligent design by people who understand first responder needs.

