NEW YORK — Clearview AI, the leading facial recognition search engine for government agencies successfully completed its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination for compliance with the security and privacy Trust Services Criteria, certifying the company maintains effective privacy controls. This builds upon Clearview AI’s previous SOC 2 certification, certifying the company’s controls over the security of its clients’ data. The examination was conducted by Insight Assurance.

SOC 2 is an auditing procedure conducted by licensed and regulated certified public accountants who rigorously inspect the controls implemented by data service providers to ensure that they adhere to their stated commitments regarding secure management and accurate processing of data. This protects the interests of the organization and the privacy of its clients by providing proof of responsible customer data management. Widely considered the highest standard of cybersecurity certification, SOC 2 is intended to safeguard a company’s interests and intellectual property when utilizing data service providers.

“Clearview AI continues to achieve the highest level of third-party verifications for our data security, cybersecurity and internal security policies and procedures. This certification builds upon our previous successful SOC 2 audits, to show the highest standard for protecting the privacy of the data we hold.” Hoan Ton-That, Co-Founder & CEO of Clearview AI

Clearview AI has maintained its SOC 2 security compliance since February 2022. The additional validation of Clearview AI’s privacy controls makes it the most secure facial recognition platform today.

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) outlines principles and criteria for SOC 2 examinations which include exacting standards for security, cybersecurity, availability, process integrity and confidentiality. These encompass access control, two-factor authentication, encryption, as well as processing and performance monitoring, among others.

Clearview AI’s investigative platform, powered by facial recognition, helps law enforcement accurately and rapidly identify suspects, investigate crimes, enhance public safety and provide justice to victims. Clearview AI has been instrumental in thousands of cases including finding abducted children, identifying endangered dementia cases, and apprehending drug traffickers, sex offenders, and other violent criminals.

AIClearview AI’s mission is to help reduce crime, fraud and risk, to create safer communities, ensure secure commerce, and enhance our national security and military defense. TIME Magazine named Clearview AI one of the world’s “100 Most Influential Companies.”