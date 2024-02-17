AUFIRE equips officers to counteract threats after being shot amid rise in active shooter incidents

PRESS RELEASE

CARSON, Calif. — In response to the rise in active shooter incidents, A.U.FIRE (Accuracy Under Fire) is leading innovations in Active Shooter Response Training (ASRT), concentrating on equipping individuals with the mental skills to counteract threats, even when injured.

A.U.FIRE’s innovative approach incorporates 66v of Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS/E-Stim) technology, utilizing conductive sleeve garments on the arms to contract muscles and simulate the incapacitation effects of gunshot wounds to limbs. This groundbreaking method offers a realistic training environment for high-stress ASRT scenarios, preparing first responders to face situations where they may be shot upon entry yet must persist in neutralizing the threat. This critical aspect of training, previously unaddressed, is now being tackled head-on by A.U.FIRE.

The use of remote-controlled EMS/E-Stim garment technology induces targeted muscle contractions, mimicking the intense, distracting, and immobilizing symptoms of gunshot injuries. This simulation provides first responders with a real-world experience of the physical and mental challenges they may encounter in an ASRT situation, including the necessity to continue fighting despite injuries.

A.U.FIRE’s training enhances the ability of first responders to perform crucial tasks under pressure, such as weapon handling, reloading, clearing malfunctions, and accurately returning fire, all within a safe yet authentically stressful environment. This methodology fosters the development of adaptable response strategies, enhances stress resilience, and improves overall preparedness for the increasing threat of active shooter incidents.

Additionally, A.U.FIRE emphasizes the importance of mindset and tactical medical training. The program focuses on instilling determination, focus, and a survival mindset, critical for high-stress scenarios, alongside teaching essential life-saving techniques, such as tourniquet application and bleeding control, under realistic conditions of simulated severe injury.

Tim Pearce, a retired LAPD officer and the founder of A.U.FIRE underscores the necessity of preparing first responders to continue fighting effectively, even when critically injured. He asserts that the battle is not over until it is over, highlighting the inevitability of having to defend oneself or others while injured.