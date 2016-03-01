Mass. PD receives grant to help families get child car seats

By Charles Winokoor

Taunton Gazette

TAUNTON, Mass. — The Taunton Police Department this week received state grant money to help families who otherwise would have trouble buying a child safety seat for their car.

Taunton received $2,000 and was one of 61 police and fire departments, hospitals and regional nonprofit agencies sharing in the $165,000 Child Passenger Safety Equipment Grant grant provided by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Highway Division.

Each car seat costs between $80 and $100, according grant manager Sgt. Richard Carreiro.

