N.J. gets $29.7M stimulus for safe neighborhoods program

Gov. Jon Corzine announced yesterday $29.7 million in federal stimulus money for New Jersey’s Safe Streets and Neighborhoods program.

“Building safer communities has been a top priority of this administration,” Corzine said. “I’m pleased that these funds will help further our crime fighting efforts throughout the state.”

The federal government set aside a total of $4 billion for public safety spending in the recent stimulus package.

“These federal funds will provide significant support to important law enforcement initiatives aimed at reducing violent crime as well as support victim services,” Attorney General Anne Milgram said. “In addition, we intend to use part of the money to support and expand community-based programs that are aimed at encouraging at-risk youth to build productive lives rather than turn to gangs and a life of crime, and support ex-offenders re-entry into their communities to reduce recidivism.”

Of the almost $30 million, Milgram spokesman David Wald said most of the money, $13.4 million, will go directly to law enforcement efforts like anti-gun and gang initiatives. Another $5.7 million is for prevention programs like counseling, $4.6 million will be spent in an effort to reduce the number of ex-offenders returning to prison, and $5 million is earmarked for information systems, such as automated fingerprint technology.

Milgram said in March that New Jersey’s counties and municipalities could receive another $18 million through the same federal funding program. All told, she said, the state may receive more than $60 million for law enforcement and public safety.

Like other states, New Jersey has been eagerly awaiting stimulus money. At a hearing last month, Milgram said the State Police won’t hire 150 new troopers in the coming budget year if $45.8 million in federal funding isn’t secured.

