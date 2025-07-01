Company spotlight: Slate Solutions provides high-performing, lightweight armor solutions to first responders

Email Address: sascharon@slatesolutions.com

Company Name: Slate Solutions, LLC

1) Where did your company name originate from?

When I founded the company, I set out to choose a name that embodied strength, resilience, and reliability – qualities that reflect the gear we build and the people we serve.

“Slate” stood out. More than just a surname, it’s strong, foundational and evokes durability and simplicity – just like our products. I added “Solutions” because we’re not just building gear; we’re solving real-world problems for those who rely on our equipment to come home safe.

The name represents both our mindset and our mission—to deliver purpose-built protection with unwavering integrity.

2) What was the inspiration behind starting your company? The idea was to build something focused, agile and mission driven. I saw an opportunity to create a company that puts innovation, precision and accountability at the forefront – where every product serves a clear purpose and every decision supports the people who depend on our gear.

Slate Solutions is built on that foundation: to deliver life-saving protection through smart design, high performance and an unwavering commitment to quality.

3) What is your signature product, and how does it work?

One of our signature products is the G-Fold ballistic shield. It was designed to give officers protection in a form that’s easy to deploy, transport and store.

Unlike traditional rigid shields, the G-Fold is built around a patent-pending folding design that collapses into a compact carry bag and unfolds in seconds, providing full frontal coverage with a built-in viewport.

It’s lightweight, mobile and ideal for rapid-response situations where speed and protection arecritical. For agencies that need agility without sacrificing safety, the G-Fold has become an essential tool.

4) Why do you believe your products are essential to law enforcement?

Our gear is designed to protect those who risk their lives to serve others, whether they are law enforcement, corrections officers, EMS personnel or federal teams. In critical moments, the quality of their equipment can mean the difference between life and death.

We take that responsibility very seriously. Every piece of armor we produce is crafted for real-world use, shaped by direct feedback from the people who wear it. It’s not just about stopping threats – it’s about comfort, mobility, reliability and above all, trust.

When someone puts on our gear, they need to trust that it won’t fail. That’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly – and it’s what makes our products essential tools in the field.

5) What has been the biggest challenge your company has faced?

One of our biggest challenges has been scaling without compromising our standards. As demand increased, we had to grow fast – bringing in new equipment, expanding our team, introducing new products, and increasing production capabilities – while enhancing service levels and ensuring the unwavering commitment to thelevel of quality and precision thatour reputation is built on.

In the armor industry, there’s no margin for error, so we’ve been intentional about how we grow. That’s why we’ve taken a deliberate approach to growth – strengthening our team, tightening processes, and investing in training and technology without compromising what matters most: delivering reliable, life-saving gear.

6) What makes your company unique?

We’re a small, focused team with a hands-on approach to everything we do, from design and testing to production and customer support. What truly sets us apart is how closely we collaborate with the people who use our gear.

We listen and learn. We adapt. And we build products around real-world needs, not guesswork.

As a privately owned company, we have the flexibility to move fast, innovate and make decisions based on what’s right, not just what’s profitable.

In an industry where one-size-fits-most is still too common, our strength lies in speed, precision and purpose-built solutions that put the mission first.

7) What do your customers like best about you and your products?

Our customers consistently point to three things they value most: performance, reliability and support. They trust our gear to do exactly what we say it will – every time, without compromise.

Our products are lightweight, purpose-built and tested to the highest standards. But what often stands out the most is our service. We’re responsive, easy to work with, move fast and follow through.

Whether it’s a custom request, a tight deadline or technical guidance, we show up and deliver. In high-risk environments where lives are on the line, that kind of partnership isn’t just appreciated – it’s essential.

8) What is the most rewarding part of serving the first responder/local government community?

The most rewarding part of what we do is knowing our work directly supports the people who protect others. Whether it’s law enforcement, corrections, EMS or public safety teams, they show up when it matters most.

If the gear we build helps them make it home safely at the end of the day, that means everything to us. It’s not just business for us, it’s personal.

There’s a deep sense of pride in knowing our products play a small but vital role in helping these professionals do their jobs with confidence and security.

9) Do you support any charitable organizations within public safety/community? Tell us more.

Absolutely – giving back is a core part of who we are. We support several initiatives that serve law enforcement, first responders and veterans through gear donations to smaller agencies, event sponsorships and contributions to organizations that assist the families of fallen officers.

For us, it’s not just about supporting the mission, it’s about being part of the community that stands behind it.

10) Is there any fun fact or trivia that you’d like to share with our users about you or your company?

One of our most meaningful traditions is our “saves bell.” Every time we’re informed that one of our products helped save a life in the field, production stops and someone rings the bell in the center of the factory.

It’s a powerful moment for the whole team and for me, as the founder, hearing that bell never gets old. It’s a reminder that what we build here matters.

No matter how much we grow or how the business evolves, that sound brings everything into focus. This isn’t just a company – it’s a mission we carry with pride.

11) What’s next for your company? Any upcoming new projects or initiatives?

We’re continuing to invest in innovation, both in product design and operational efficiency. Several new ballistic systems are in the works, pushing weight and thickness even lower without sacrificing protection, including next-gen updates to our rifle plates and shields.

We’re also expanding our international presence and building our new capabilities to serve specialized federal and tactical units.

Internally, we’re focused on training, automation and preserving the culture that brought us here. Growth matters, but staying true to our mission – protecting lives with purpose-built gear – is always the priority.