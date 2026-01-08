Slate Solutions announces partnership with Leading Technology Composites

PRESS RELEASE

DAVIE, Fla. — Slate Solutions announces a new partnership with Leading Technology Composites (LTC) to introduce THEATRE Protectives, a newly launched line of advanced ballistic shields. Backed by LTC’s more than 30 years of experience designing and manufacturing armor solutions for military and law enforcement, THEATRE Protectives represents a significant step forward in ballistic shield performance and real-world usability.

THEATRE Protectives is also among the first ballistic shield lines to meet the newly established ASTM ballistic shield standard. This rigorous standard evaluates multi-hit protection, edge performance, and long-term durability, reinforcing a shared commitment by Slate Solutions and LTC to validate performance, reliability, and officer safety.

“At Slate, we don’t introduce products unless we believe they will perform when it matters most,” said Mike Slate, CEO of Slate Solutions. “Partnering with LTC allows us to bring shield systems to market that are proven, tested, and built for the realities officers face in the field. This is about delivering protection agencies can trust without compromise.”

Through this collaboration, Slate Solutions expands its product portfolio with shield systems engineered specifically for modern law enforcement and tactical operations. THEATRE Protectives shields are designed in collaboration with experienced tactical shield specialists to provide multi-angle ballistic coverage, including full viewport protection, while preserving mobility and operator confidence in high-risk environments. The line includes both handgun and rifle-rated models built to perform across demanding operational conditions.

“For more than three decades, LTC has focused on building armor solutions that perform consistently under real-world conditions,” said Brad Murray, Vice President of Business Development, Personal Protection at Leading Technology Composites. “We’re proud to partner with Slate Solutions at SHOT Show to introduce THEATRE Protectives and connect directly with agencies looking for proven, mission-ready shield systems.”

For more information on THEATRE Protectives ballistic shields, please contact a Slate Solutions sales representative at 754.200.6752 or visit the Slate Solutions booth #61511 during SHOT Show 2026, taking place January 20–23 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Venetian Expo.

About Slate Solutions

Founded in 2015, Slate Solutions is a leading manufacturer of high-performance tactical gear and protective equipment, trusted by law enforcement, military, and Fire/EMS professionals worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and mission-critical performance, Slate Solutions continues to set the standard for protective solutions that save lives.

About Leading Technology Composites

LTC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced ballistic and composite armor systems trusted by the Department of Defense, DHS, and law enforcement agencies nationwide. From body armor and vehicle protection to tactical gear, LTC builds solutions that protect those who protect us.