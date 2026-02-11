Slate Solutions expands tactical carrier lineup with the DTX Tactical Carrier

PRESS RELEASE

DAVIE, Fla. — Slate Solutions has introduced the DTX Tactical Carrier, a modular armor carrier developed to support full-coverage ballistic configurations while maintaining comfort, mobility, and adaptability in operational environments.

The DTX Tactical Carrier was designed to function as a scalable armor platform, supporting front, back, and side armor coverage in a streamlined, duty-ready configuration. Built from durable laminated nylon materials, the carrier features laser-cut MOLLE for modular loadouts and adjustable shoulder and waist systems, ensuring a secure, individualized fit.

Rather than focusing on a single mission profile, DTX was developed to support a wide range of operational needs. Bottom-loading plate pockets allow for efficient armor placement, while integrated padding and internal structure are intended to improve comfort during extended wear. A low-profile drag handle, cable-routing options, and removable components further support mission adaptability without adding unnecessary bulk.

Available in multiple sizes and color options, the DTX Tactical Carrier aligns with Slate Solutions’ broader approach to protective equipment: practical design, durable construction, and features driven by real-world use.

Details are available at: https://www.slatesolutions.com/catalog-product/dtx-tactical-carrier/

About Slate Solutions

Founded in 2015, Slate Solutions is a leading manufacturer of high-performance tactical gear and protective equipment, trusted by law enforcement, military, and Fire/EMS professionals worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and mission-critical performance, Slate Solutions continues to set the standard for protective solutions that save lives.

For more information, visit www.slatesolutions.com or contact Sue Ann Scharon, Marketing Manager, at sascharon@slatesolutions.com or call 754.200.6752.