Marcou-P1.jpg

Lt. Dan Marcou

Blue Knights

Lt. Dan Marcou is an internationally-recognized police trainer who was a highly-decorated police officer with 33 years of full-time law enforcement experience. Marcou’s awards include Police Officer of the Year, SWAT Officer of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year and Domestic Violence Officer of the Year. Additional awards Lt. Marcou received were 15 departmental citations (his department’s highest award), two Chief’s Superior Achievement Awards and the Distinguished Service Medal for his response to an active shooter.

Upon retiring, Lt. Marcou began writing. He is the co-author of “Street Survival II, Tactics for Deadly Encounters.” His novels, “The Calling, the Making of a Veteran Cop,” “SWAT, Blue Knights in Black Armor,” “Nobody’s Heroes” and “Destiny of Heroes,” as well as two non-fiction books, “Law Dogs, Great Cops in American History” and “Law Dogs II.” All of Lt. Marcou’s books are all available at Amazon. Dan is a member of the Police1 Editorial Advisory Board.

APTOPIX Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Crowd Control
What the Minneapolis ICE protests reveal about crowd control and leadership under pressure
When enforcement unfolds on camera and tensions run high, preparation, command decisions and leadership — not rhetoric — determine what happens next
January 22, 2026 12:19 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
Federal Enforcement Immigration Minnesota
Officer-Involved Shootings
The Minneapolis ICE shooting and the realities of vehicle assaults
A veteran officer’s perspective on perception, movement and survival when a vehicle accelerates toward police
January 08, 2026 12:02 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
Blue tone of two police officers running away from the viewer with his hand on his gun
Patrol Issues
The adrenaline moments cops never forget
Some adrenaline rushes fade. Others stay with you for life. A veteran cop explains which moments never leave — and why they matter
January 06, 2026 01:51 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
IMG_6040.JPG
First Responder Wellness Week
No gym, no problem: Building street-ready fitness anywhere
Whether you’re on vacation or stuck in a snowstorm, the “Rocky Workout” and “The Murph” prove that functional strength doesn’t require a monthly membership — just the will to win
December 29, 2025 11:53 AM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
ChatGPT Image Dec 11, 2025, 07_30_25 PM.png
Stories from the Street
What happened when a suspect tried to die in police custody
A handcuffed man threw himself over a second-floor railing, forcing officers into a life-or-death rescue and raising fears about how the incident might be portrayed
December 12, 2025 08:13 AM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
silhouette of man at night with fog.
Ambush
13 lessons from officer ambushes
Developing a template for ambush survival
November 05, 2025 06:28 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
Dunham and Abraham 4.JPG
Investigations
The serial killer catchers share their secrets to success
In 1987, two La Crosse detectives solved a cross-state killing spree the old-fashioned way — with intuition, respect and relentless police work
October 24, 2025 07:53 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
SWAT Justin.jpg
SWAT
How the SWAT sergeant crushed by a fire truck fought his way back to duty
After an 80,000-pound fire truck crushed his leg — leading to a below-the-knee amputation — Denver Police Sergeant Justin Dodge refused to quit, proving what resilience and grit look like in SWAT
October 16, 2025 11:57 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
Election 2025 New Jersey Governor
Secure
Why securing the high ground is critical for officer and public safety
Overwatch is essential at large events — here’s how agencies can deny attackers the advantage and protect the public
September 24, 2025 11:03 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
Two police officers walking in community
Community Policing
Warning signs your agency isn’t truly practicing community policing
A leadership checklist of red flags that reveal when community policing is a philosophy in name only, not daily practice
September 16, 2025 06:44 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
