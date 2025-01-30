On demand: Cracking the recruitment code: Building the police force of tomorrow

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Struggling to attract top talent in a rapidly changing recruitment landscape? What does it take to build a future-ready police department that recruits and retains exceptional officers? Discover the answers in this exclusive live panel discussion, where forward-thinking police chiefs share their success stories, actionable insights and groundbreaking strategies for reshaping recruitment in law enforcement.

Moderated by Policing Matters podcast host Jim Dudley, our panel of police leaders offer a fresh look at how leading agencies are leveraging innovative approaches — from harnessing cutting-edge technology to fostering a culture of recruitment at every level.

With a focus on replicable success stories and real-world examples, this interactive session will equip you with the tools to attract the next wave of officers.

What you’ll gain by attending:

These insights set the stage for a deeper dive into the real-world applications and success stories from agencies that have embraced these innovative strategies to tackle recruitment challenges head-on. We will look at:



Rethinking recruitment incentives: What unconventional perks and hiring bonuses are making departments stand out in today’s job market? How are agencies offering support, like childcare options or career development programs, to attract the next generation of officers?

Creating a recruitment culture: How can you foster a culture of recruitment within your department to make every officer a recruiter? What strategies encourage peer-to-peer recruitment and build trust with potential candidates?

Real-world case studies: Hear firsthand from police chiefs who've seen dramatic improvements in their recruitment efforts. Learn how these leaders are overcoming barriers through creative partnerships.

Innovative engagement strategies: How can your department use modern storytelling to connect with candidates on social media and beyond? What tools and techniques are agencies using to ensure continuous engagement during the hiring process?

What attendees had to say about this presentation



“Enjoyed learning about how some outstanding leaders across the country have been able to implement meaningful changes to support recruitment, retention, and overall officer well-being of the new generation officers.”

“There was so much information given by each speaker. There are many things that we do not offer and I want to go to my higher ups and ask for them to consider.”

“The strategies that Chief Washington, Chief Kennedy and Major Velasquez shared were very good ideas that I will be bringing to my administration to assist with recruitment and retention.”

“Wealth of knowledge from police leadership representing their agencies. They suggested recruiting ideas that are new to me and I will be sure to suggest them to my agency.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS

From L-R: James Dudley, Chief Roxana Kennedy, Chief Sean Washington, Major Troy Velasquez

Moderator: James Dudley

James Dudley is a 32-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department where he retired as deputy chief of the Patrol Bureau. He has served as the DC of Special Operations and Liaison to the Department of Emergency Management where he served as Event and Incident Commander for a variety of incidents, operations and emergencies. He has a Master’s degree in Criminology and Social Ecology from the University of California at Irvine. He is currently a member of the Criminal Justice faculty at San Francisco State University, consults on organizational assessments for LE agencies and hosts the Policing Matters podcast for Police1.

Chief Roxana Kennedy

On December 30, 2016, Roxana Kennedy became the City of Chula Vista’s 24th chief of police, making history as the city’s first female chief and first internally appointed chief in 67 years. Starting her law enforcement career in 1992, she rose through the ranks through her unwavering dedication, professionalism and commitment to compassionate policing, becoming the city’s first female police lieutenant and later police captain. Chief Kennedy champions 21st century policing principles, emphasizing trust-building, innovative technology, community engagement and officer safety through initiatives like the drone as first responder and Live911 programs. Under her leadership, the Chula Vista Police Department has become a national leader in technology-driven policing and transparency, implementing programs such as body-worn cameras and open data initiatives.

Chief Sean Washington

Police Chief Sean Washington joined the Fremont (California) Police Department in 1997 and worked several assignments gaining experience as a Detective, Field Training Officer, SWAT Team Member, Arrest Control Instructor, Driving Instructor, and member of the School Resource Officer Unit. Chief Washington was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2007, Lieutenant in 2011, and Captain in 2015 as commander of the Special Operations Division. He was appointed Police Chief on October 1, 2021.

Chief Washington is committed to ensuring FPD serves the community members with dignity, respect, and fairness. He remains actively involved in Special Olympics Northern California and other community-based events, such as hosting Shop With a Cop and mentoring local children. Previously, he also led one of the nation’s first Electric Patrol Vehicle Pilot Programs in 2019 when FPD deployed its first fully electric-powered vehicle, a Tesla Model S 85, as part of its patrol fleet.

Chief Washington earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University, Hayward in 1997 and a Master’s degree in Administration of Justice from San Jose State University in 2007.

Major Troy Velasquez

Major Troy Velasquez has two decades of law enforcement service and is a graduate of the 75th New Mexico State Police Academy. In April 2023, Troy Velasquez was promoted to Major and tasked to oversee the Training and Recruiting Bureau at a time when recruiting and retention was at a critical point. Under the guidance of NMSP Chief Weisler and based on leadership and experience, Major Velasquez has transformed the face of New Mexico State Police Recruiting stemming from his roots as a United Statew Marine Corps Recruiter. Major Troy Velasquez served nine years in the Marines Corps prior to his career in law enforcement.