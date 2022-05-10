Three Fairfax County, Virginia public safety agencies implement category leading software technology, eSOPH, to streamline pre-employment background investigations

FAIRFAX, Virginia – Three Fairfax County public safety agencies, Fairfax County Police Department, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, and Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office, all recently made the decision to transition to the innovative eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc. and in doing so, the agencies joined the largest public safety background investigation network in the nation.

All three agencies are participating in a three year agreement to use the software and each expects to process at least 250 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, the Fairfax County agencies will utilize several of eSOPH’s optional features, including the Smart Fax feature, which uses eSOPH’s global database of agency fax numbers to easily connect to other law enforcement agencies and courts for local records checks. The three Fairfax County agencies will also utilize eSOPH’s optional Social Media Screening, and On-Demand Credit Reporting.

“Background investigations are not one size fits all. So while all three Fairfax County public safety agencies are implementing eSOPH, each agency is going to be able to take advantage of the unmatched customization capabilities that eSOPH offers. This way the software works for each individual agency’s needs. Across the board though, Fairfax County is going to benefit immensely from the efficiencies the software brings and the increased quality of investigations,” says Miller Mendel President and CEO, Tyler Miller.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation for over eleven years to conduct over one hundred thousand pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving fifty percent or more of their time per background investigation.

ABOUT FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Fairfax County Police Department is a full-service law enforcement agency, located in Northern Virginia. The agency services a population of over one million residents within 400 square miles of Fairfax County, Virginia. The Department’s vision is to provide ethical leadership through engagement with the community to prevent and fight crime, improve the culture of safety at work and within the community to preserve the sanctity of all human life, and to keep pace with urbanization.

ABOUT FAIRFAX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE DEPARTMENT

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is a combination career and volunteer organization providing fire suppression, emergency medical, technical rescue, hazardous materials, water rescue, life safety education, fire prevention and arson investigation services. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is committed to providing emergency and non-emergency services to protect the lives, property, and environment of the community.

ABOUT FAIRFAX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for operating the Adult Detention Center, providing security in the Courthouse and serving civil law process. The Sheriff’s vision is to be known as the most professionally run, economically efficient, innovative organization among its peers.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.

Miller Mendel, Inc. (“MMI”) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.