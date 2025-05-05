On-demand webinar: Future-ready policing: Recruiting and retaining the next generation

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Law enforcement agencies across the country are facing unprecedented challenges in attracting and retaining qualified officers. In this dynamic panel discussion, law enforcement practitioners with a deep background in recruitment and retention share real-world insights, tested strategies and forward-thinking ideas to help agencies like yours strengthen their workforce. We explore shifting public perceptions of policing, barriers within the hiring process and the evolving expectations of today’s job seekers.

This webinar highlights innovative approaches to reaching more diverse candidate pools, rethinking recruitment messaging and leveraging modern technology to streamline processes. Whether you’re just starting to rethink your recruitment efforts or looking for new ways to enhance officer retention, this session offers key insights and practical takeaways you can bring back to your agency and utilize today!

You will learn:



Innovative strategies to reach and engage more diverse candidate pools.



Tips on using technology to evaluate the effectiveness of reimagined recruitment messaging and streamlined hiring processes.



Real-world strategies shared by practitioners to improve recruitment and retention in your own agency.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“The speakers offered up some great options and tactics they use in recruiting.”

“Always good information especially when they discuss their own good and bad changes that they implemented.”

“New ideas of recruiting and retention.”

“Great content!”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Mike Boward, Heather Carmosino

Mike Boward has over 28 years of law enforcement experience, including over 24 years at his current agency in Fort Collins, Colorado. He is a sergeant assigned to the Fort Collins Police Personnel and Training Unit. Previously he served as a patrol sergeant and a training officer in the Personnel and Training Unit where he coordinated recruiting, police officer hiring and background investigations. Boward served as a criminal investigations detective for over six years prior and was a field training officer. Boward has taught numerous courses locally and around the nation, including recruiting and hiring strategies, robbery investigations, auto theft and criminal interdiction. He is a lead skills instructor in police driving and is the Fort Collins Police Academy supervisor. Boward earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications from Andrews University.

Deputy Chief Heather Carmosino is a seasoned law enforcement professional with over 20 years of service, currently serving as the Deputy Chief of the Erie police department. She began her career with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, where she spent 16 years in various leadership and operational roles, earning multiple honors including a lifesaving award, distinguished service award, and leadership award. Known for her dedication to public safety, mentorship and community engagement, she has built a respected career grounded in excellence and service. Deputy Chief Carmosino holds a master’s degree in business and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Northwestern Police and Command Staff School, where she received the Kreml Leadership Award. Since joining the Erie police department, she has continued to demonstrate exceptional leadership, earning another Leadership Award and helping to shape policies that promote integrity, accountability and public trust. Her career reflects a deep commitment to modern policing and the communities she serves.