Ill. police receive grant for new fitness equipment

KWQC

MOLINE, Ill. – The Moline Police Department is getting some help to stay fit on the job. Officers say the department’s fitness center is outdated, so Werner Restoration presented the Moline Police Benevolent Association with a check on Wednesday, March 9, 2016 for $2,000 to buy new equipment.

Mayor Scott Raes says the donation will go a long way.

Officers say having the fitness center makes it easy to work out before and after their shifts. The new equipment has been ordered and is on its way.

