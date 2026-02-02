John S. Hollywood, Ph.D.

John S. Hollywood is a senior decision scientist at RAND. An internationally-recognized expert in artificial intelligence and information technologies for public safety, his work focuses on analyzing and designing technical systems and organizational processes in public safety, homeland security, and national security. Hollywood led the development of educational resources such as the Mass Attacks Defense Toolkit and the Better Policing Toolkit, which are widely known in the field. He co-led the evaluation of ICE’s body-worn camera pilot and developed training scenarios for a virtual reality system designed to train police in handling stressful situations. He also evaluated nformation technologies during an active shooting exercise at New York’s Grand Central Terminal and led evaluations of predictive policing and real-time crime centers that received national attention.

In addition to developing information architectures for law enforcement, Hollywood has analyzed command and control (C2) and communications networks for combat search and rescue and ground command and control. His work also includes improvements to hiring, data governance, and other key business processes for DHS agencies. He previously managed RAND’s Center for Quality Policing and directed the Information and Geospatial Technologies Center of Excellence, which provided on-demand research to the National Institute of Justice. Hollywood has taught strategic management, systems engineering, and predictive analytics at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His opinion pieces on counterterrorism and law enforcement technology have been published in outlets such as The Hill, CNN and Government Technology. Hollywood holds a Ph.D. in operations research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.