Colo. police receive grant to fund K-9 program

By Chhun Sun

The Gazette

CANON CITY, Colo. — Cañon City police’s K-9 program recently received a portion of a $10,000 grant from Vested Interest in K9s Inc. - a nonprofit in East Taunton, Mass. - to cover Duke’s injuries suffered in the line of duty, illness, diagnostic testing and therapies. The department was one of five across the country to land the money through the organization’s pilot program, Healthcare for K9 Heroes.

The program provides a $500 yearly medical plan through Veterinary Pet Insurance, the first and largest pet healthcare company in the U.S., according to a Cañon City police department news release.

The grant helps a K-9 program that operates mainly on public donations.

