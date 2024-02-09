Lexipol earns national recognition for most passionate employees

PRESS RELEASE

FRISCO, Texas — Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for public safety and government leaders, has been named a finalist in the 2024 WorkLife Awards for Most Passionate Employees, a category recognizing organizations whose employees demonstrate a unified passion for the company’s mission and values.

Lexipol’s nomination highlighted the unique character of its employees and its customers. Public safety is a high-risk, high-stress industry with unique needs across professions, agencies and communities. Many Lexipol employees are current or former public safety professionals who have experienced these challenges firsthand. Because of their experience, they bring a personal love and passion for the industry and Lexipol’s customers.

Additionally, the nomination outlined the importance of the solutions and services Lexipol provides, as well as the quality of service provided by its employees. This includes the far-reaching content and feature updates provided to customers each year through Lexipol’s policy management system, online learning academies and wellness solution.

“We’re honored to be recognized in this year’s WorkLife Awards. The innovation and success that characterizes Lexipol is made possible through our team’s care, insight and dedication,” said Lexipol CEO Bill Nunan. “Lexipolians are the heart of what we do, and we are able to effectively support first responders because of the values and passion of every member of our team.”

The WorkLife Awards recognize the top employers in the U.S. and the values that make them unique. Learn more and see the full list of finalists in the 2024 WorkLife Awards.