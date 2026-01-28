Metrohm USA: Trusted Technology for Safer Communities
Metrohm USA delivers advanced handheld Raman solutions that help law enforcement and first responders identify narcotics, explosives, and other suspicious materials—fast, accurate and at the point of need. Our mission is simple: give agencies the tools they need to protect communities and stay safe in the field.
Our TacticID and MIRA products are built for the realities of law enforcement. These devices combine powerful laser technology with patented see-through capability, allowing officers to scan through opaque containers and minimize exposure risk. Interfaces designed to feel as familiar as a smartphone make operation simple under pressure, while the industry’s most comprehensive Raman libraries deliver rapid, reliable results, even for complex mixtures and cutting agents. For advanced scenarios, Metrohm offers standoff detection and robotic integration options, giving agencies flexibility to handle hazardous materials and high-risk environments without compromise.
At Metrohm, we go beyond instruments, we provide trusted technology that helps agencies protect lives and communities. Visit us here for more information.
Address: 9250 Camden Field Parkway, Riverview, FL
Zip Code: 33578
Main Phone Number: 866-METROHM (638-7646)