Insight from inside: Essential law enforcement books by officers to read in 2025

These reflections on the policing industry, written by officers themselves, shed light on the profession through compelling stories, lived experiences and sharp observation

July 07, 2025 05:33 PM
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2025-06-13T180246.756.png

Looking for your next read in 2025? These standout books — written by current and former police officers — span gritty fiction, real-world memoirs, and professional insights that offer a rare look behind the badge.

From laugh-out-loud anecdotes to eye-opening insights, these reads promise to be your perfect off-duty companions. Got a book suggestion? Email editor@police1.com.

Broken Badges: Enzo by Rod Scott

In this fast-paced crime thriller, LAPD detective Colt Johnson goes undercover as “Enzo” to infiltrate a powerful syndicate known as La Ciudad. As he uncovers hidden truths about the criminal underworld — and the shadowy organization that saved him — he’s forced to confront deep conspiracies, personal identity, and betrayal on both sides of the law.

Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2025-06-06T180328.487.png
Broken Badges: Enzo
by Rod Scott
Buy now

All You Can Handle by Bob Brodnik

All You Can Handle is a powerful memoir by retired San Francisco police officer Bob Brodnik, who reflects on the murder of his father in the line of duty and the decades of personal and professional turmoil that followed. Through grief, addiction and a city in crisis, Brodnik’s story reveals the enduring weight of loss and the deep resolve required to serve with integrity and heart.

Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2025-06-06T181853.611.png
All You Can Handle
by Bob Brodnik
Add to cart

October Strong by Allyn T. Goodrich

October Strong is a fictionalized retelling of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, written by Las Vegas SWAT officer Allyn Goodrich. Through the intersecting stories of first responders, veterans, nurses and civilians, the novel captures the courage, sacrifice, and humanity of those who answered the call in one of America’s darkest moments.

Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2025-06-06T183022.738.png
October Strong
by Allyn T. Goodrich
Take a look

Fort Worth Cops: The Inside Stories by Kevin Foster, James Williams and Kathy Sanders

Fort Worth True Blue offers more than 100 real-life stories from two veteran Fort Worth police officers and a longtime newspaper reporter, chronicling decades of crime, crisis, and character from the 1950s to today. Covering everything from gangsters and serial killers to daily patrol calls and department leadership, these accounts provide a gritty, honest look at law enforcement. Woven throughout is the enduring faith and commitment that kept these officers in service, revealing the deeper purpose behind the badge.

FR1 NL template 500x375 (55).png
Fort Worth Cops: The Inside Stories
by Kevin Foster, James .C. Williams Jr. and Kathy Sanders
Read next

Law Enforcement: A First Responder’s Guide for Crisis, Stress and Survival by Dr. Jack Lucas

This 2025 guide offers law enforcement and first responders scripture-based insights and practical strategies for managing stress, crisis, and survival in the field. Combining biblical wisdom with frontline experience, it’s a valuable resource for maintaining resilience and well-being on the job.

FR1 NL template 500x375 (56).png
Law Enforcement: A First Responder’s Guide for Crisis, Stress and Survival
by Dr. Jack Lucas
Add to your shelf

The Land of Broken Toys: Kosovo by Michael Kell Mahoney

In this gripping novel, disillusioned NYPD officer JB Byrne takes a UN policing mission in post-war Kosovo with plans to save money and leave the force — but finds himself pulled back into a fight for justice. As he confronts war crimes, corruption and his own fading ideals, JB risks everything to stop a violent cell and reclaim his purpose, even if it means sacrificing his future and newfound love.

Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2025-06-13T173547.216.png
The Land of Broken Toys: Kosovo
by Michael Kell Mahoney
Check out this title

Past the Uniform: An inside look at the human side of being a police officer by Marty Katz

This autobiographical look at one officer’s early years in law enforcement, offers firsthand stories from patrol, narcotics, SWAT and more. Blending insight, grit and humor, the book serves as both a guide for aspiring officers and a reflective read for veterans and civilians alike — inviting readers to see the human side of policing beyond the badge.

Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2025-06-13T174157.203.png
Past the Uniform: an inside look at the human side of being a police officer
by Marty Katz
Add to your library

The Other Side of the Badge by Russell Ford, Ph.D

Police1 columnist Joel Shults writes: “Ford’s insight into the stresses and trauma of the work, with gripping recollections of horrific scenes, provides hope and resources as he describes his own wrestling with the harshness of experiences. As I read his account of his first colleague’s line of duty death — a ruthless murder — I recognized the officer as the first academy graduate of mine whose funeral I attended. Working in the mountains of Colorado was another connection to Ford’s story, but any officer can relate. Of the many books about police work and about loved ones who need some insight, ‘The Other Side of the Badge’ is a healthy blend of both for any audience.”

FR1 NL template 500x375 (57).png
The Other Side of the Badge
by Russell Ford Ph.D.
Add to shelf

Philly Warrant Unit by Tristin Kilgallon & Mark Fusetti

This book offers a raw, behind-the-scenes look at Philadelphia’s Warrant Unit through the true stories of two lifelong friends turned fugitive hunters. Told in a series of short, gripping accounts, it captures the danger, tragedy, and dark humor of the job. Whether you’re drawn to law enforcement, true crime or real-life stories of resilience, this collection delivers an unfiltered glimpse into a world few ever see.

Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2025-10-16T173000.474.png
Philly Warrant Unit
By Tristin Kilgallon & Mark Fusetti
Check it out

The Fraternal Order by Adrian Nogales

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing America in the late 1970s and ’80s, The Fraternal Order is a high-stakes, action-filled saga that follows a group of young men navigating a dangerous profession along Route 66. From shootouts and chases to romance and moments of humor, the story blends thriller and coming-of-age elements with historical depth. Anchored by the immigrant journey of WWII veteran Dino and his wife Carmen, this vivid tale unfolds across the Rocky Mountains and the Southwest, exploring the triumphs and trials of everyday people in a world where danger is never far away.

Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2025-10-18T203327.631.png
The Fraternal Order
by Adrian Nogales
Read next

Blueprint for the Badge: How to Prep, Train & Succeed Before the Academy by Reed Chase

Blueprint for the Badge is a practical, experience-driven guide for aspiring law enforcement officers who want to prepare effectively before entering the police academy. Written by a seasoned officer and SWAT operator, it outlines how to train, network, choose the right jobs and education and develop the mindset needed to excel in the academy and launch a successful policing career, regardless of age or background.

Sergeant Grant Candies (73).png
Blueprint for the Badge: How to Prep, Train & Succeed Before the Academy
By Reed Chase
Check it out

I Promise To Come Home by Lt. Richard Chase (Ret.)

I Promise to Come Home is a powerful law enforcement memoir by retired Massachusetts State Police Lt. Richard Chase that chronicles his 32-year career, from high-risk pursuits and shootouts to his role in the Boston Marathon bombing investigation. Beyond the action, the book explores the emotional toll of the job, including PTSD, and centers on a promise made to his wife — revealing a deeply human story of sacrifice, resilience and the enduring bonds of family.

Sergeant Grant Candies (74).png
I Promise To Come Home
Lt. Richard Chase (Ret.)
Add to library

A Life in Law Enforcement, A Police Memoir: The Good, The Bad, The Corrupt by Thomas Carchidi

A Life in Law Enforcement: The Good, the Bad, the Corrupt is a candid police memoir by retired officer Thomas Carchidi, offering an unfiltered look at American policing based on more than 15 years of sworn service. With gritty honesty, the book explores both the strengths and failures of the system, revealing how law enforcement and government truly operate behind the scenes.

Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2026-01-20T120001.152.png
A Life in Law Enforcement, A Police Memoir: The Good, The Bad, The Corrupt
by Thomas Carchidi
Take a look

NEXT: SFPD Sgt. Adam Plantinga draws on two decades in law enforcement to write sharp, authentic nonfiction and crime fiction. From bizarre street calls to real-world tactics, his work captures the job like few others — and offers a blueprint for officers looking to turn experience into authorship. Listen to the full Policing Matters podcast episode.

Entertainment Off Duty