Mass. towns awarded $72K in grants plan to put money toward less lethal weapons, new cruiser

The Haverhill PD is receiving $34,493 to continue equipping its police force with less lethal weapons, while the Lawrence PD was awarded $37,617 to purchase a new marked vehicle

December 13, 2024 04:56 PM
“The Haverhill Police Department applies annually for this grant, and this year the funding will be put towards purchasing TASERs, which are proven to assist with de-escalation during use of force encounters,” said Mayor Melinda E. Barrett.

By Joanna Putman
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Police departments in Haverhill and Lawrence will benefit from grants awarded under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, WHAV reported.

Haverhill is receiving $34,493 to continue equipping its police force with less lethal weapons, according to the report. Congresswoman Lori Trahan noted the department used a similar grant last year to acquire tasers and ballistic shields, and this year’s funds will further expand those resources.

"The Haverhill Police Department applies annually for this grant, and this year the funding will be put towards purchasing TASERs, which are proven to ass

ist with de-escalation during use of force encounters,” said Mayor Melinda E. Barrett.

The Lawrence Police Department was awarded $37,617 to purchase a new marked police cruiser, according to the report. Officials said the vehicle will improve response times, enhance officer safety and strengthen community trust.

“As a proud supporter of federal programs like Byrne JAG that deliver funding directly to local police departments, I’m glad to see these awards that will better support officers in our gateway cities,” Trahan said. “I look forward to continuing my work with local police chiefs and community leaders to identify additional steps we can take to better support our local law enforcement.”

Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePeña expressed gratitude for the grant, calling it “a blessing.”

