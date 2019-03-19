$1.2M grant aims to suppress gangs in Nev.

ReviewJournal.com

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — The Department of Justice awarded $1.2 million in grants in an effort to prevent youths in Clark County from joining gangs.

The department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention awarded the money to develop programs to combat transnational gang MS-13, a Wednesday release said.

The funding will go toward the U.S. attorney’s office’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program, with the hopes of dismantling MS-13 and putting away its members. Grant money will help develop “culturally-specific and culturally-sensitive programs,” outreach efforts, create a custom gang suppression strategy and “build information exchange protocols” among law enforcement agencies and jurisdictions, the release said.

