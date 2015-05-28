$13.3M grant aims to combat NY gun violence

By Jacob Pucci

Syracuse.com

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County is one of 17 counties in New York to receive part of a $13.3 million state grant to combat gun violence.

Onondaga County will receive $1,150.520 as part of the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative.

The money will be shared by the Syracuse Police Department, the Onondaga County sheriff’s and probation departments and the district attorney’s office.

