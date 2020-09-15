2 Md. police departments get highway safety grants

By Ryan Marshall

The Frederick News-Post, Md.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Health Department and two local police departments have received grants from Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration to help prevent crashes and roadway deaths.

The grants to the health department, Frederick Police Department and Mount Airy Police Department were part of $11.8 million in state and federal highway safety grants in Maryland announced Monday.

The money can be used to increase seat belt usage; prevent impaired, distracted or aggressive driving; improve safety for pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists; promote correct use of child safety seats; pay for overtime for traffic enforcement; support police training for highway safety and traffic enforcement; and increase the efficiency of traffic data systems in the state, according to a release.

The health department received $77,339, the Frederick Police Department got $40,000 and the Mount Airy Police Department got $4,000.

©2020 The Frederick News-Post (Frederick, Md.)