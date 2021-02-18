$50K grant to allow Ohio PD to buy body cameras

By Carl Hunnell

City Editor

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department plans to issue body cameras to its patrol officers in the next few months, Chief Keith Porch said Monday.

It will be the first time such cameras have been used by the MPD, Porch said.

The 16 cameras, servers and related equipment will be purchased if Mansfield City Council votes Tuesday night to accept a $50,000 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

