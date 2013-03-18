$7K grant will fund NH alcohol awareness program

By Luther Turmelle

The New Haven Register

CHESHIRE — Police will use a $7,000 grant from insurance giant State Farm to develop an interactive education program to discourage young people from drunken or distracted driving.

The program, which Cheshire police hope to launch by the end of the summer or early this fall, will involve the use of goggles that simulate what a driver sees during various stages of inebriation from a blood alcohol content of .04 to .35, which is more than four times the legal limit, said Lt. James Fasano, a department spokesman.

The department is also purchasing a four-wheel pedal kart and will set up an obstacle course to show young drivers how easy it is to get into an accident when a driver is not paying attention to the road or under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Lt. Brian Pichnarcik, who heads the department’s Traffic Division, said the program will target high school-aged students in town.

