Ariz. to receive federal grant to help LE programs
By Christine Pae
Tucson News Now
TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson will be $300,000 richer thanks to a federal grant that aims to help local law enforcement programs.
The United States Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced grant funds of $339,277 will help support police personnel, overtime, and equipment, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.
The goal is to reduce crime and increasing officer and public safety.
