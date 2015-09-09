Ariz. to receive federal grant to help LE programs

By Christine Pae

Tucson News Now

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson will be $300,000 richer thanks to a federal grant that aims to help local law enforcement programs.

The United States Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced grant funds of $339,277 will help support police personnel, overtime, and equipment, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.



The goal is to reduce crime and increasing officer and public safety.

Full Story: Tucson to receive federal grant to help law enforcement