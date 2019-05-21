Ben Roethlisberger Foundation announces 2019 K-9 grant cycle

By Police1 Staff

PITTSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has announced the opening of his foundation’s 2019 grant cycle for K-9s.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation helps police and fire department K-9 units purchase dogs and dog safety vests.

The foundation plans to give grants in each city of a regular season away game for the Steelers during the 2019 NFL season. Cities include Boston, Los Angeles, Cleveland, San Francisco, New York City, Phoenix, Cincinnati and Baltimore. In addition, the foundation will give grants to multiple police and fire department K-9 units in Pittsburg following Super Bowl LIV.

Full grant guidelines and applications can be found on the foundation’s website. Documents must be mailed and postmarked by August 15.