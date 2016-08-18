Calif. cops get grant to fight alcohol-related crimes

By Bryce Alderton

Los Angeles Times

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control recently awarded the Laguna Beach Police Department a $15,530 grant for a yearlong effort to prevent alcohol-related crimes, according to a news release.

The funds will be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors and intoxicated patrons, the illegal solicitation of alcohol, and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

Laguna was one of three Orange County law enforcement agencies to receive grants through the ABC’s grant program.

