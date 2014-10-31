Calif. departments get funding for traffic safety

KION 46

SALINAS, Calif. — Three local municipalities have received grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety aimed at enforcement and awareness efforts with regards to traffic safety.

The Hollister Police Department has been awarded a $51,000 grant it plans to use as part of the city’s ongoing efforts to keep roadways safe and improve quality of life through both enforcement and education.

Also receiving one of the grants is the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, which is receiving nearly $405,000 to fund a Vertical Prosecution team to work DUI cases from arrest through sentencing. Funding from this DUI Prosecution Grant will aid the District Attorney’s Office in handling cases throughout each step of the criminal process, prosecuting both alcohol and drug-impaired driving cases. In fatal and major injury DUI vehicle collisions, members of the team may respond to the crash scene to be part of the investigation.

Full Story: 3 local municipalities get grants to combat DUI, prevent traffic collisions