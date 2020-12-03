Calif. PD gets $13.6K grant for traffic safety, alcohol control

By Paso Robles Daily News

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — The Paso Robles Police Department has announced that they have been awarded a $13,600 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and will be administered by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to battle alcohol-related harm.

The goal of the grant is to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors and reduce alcohol-related crime through multiple enforcement, educational, and prevention programs conducted by local law enforcement officers.

A portion of the grant funds will be used for holiday enforcement efforts. Programs funded through the grant include Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Decoy operations, and Informed Merchants Preventing Alcohol-Related Crime Tendency (IMPACT) inspections.

