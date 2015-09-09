Calif. police install high-tech training center with grants

By Sandy Mazza

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — In the wake of mass shootings nationwide and widespread public concern about lethal use of force by police, the city of Hermosa Beach has opened a new $380,000 facility to give officers the latest tools in situational training.

The facility’s combined shooting range and interactive video simulator will allow the agency’s roughly three dozen officers to regularly practice firing their guns and using less-than-deadly weapons, including stun guns, batons and pepper spray.

The new training facility was mostly funded with cash and assets seized from criminals during police searches. The city also contributed about $40,000 in operating revenue and $53,000 in police grant funds.

