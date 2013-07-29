Calif. police receive funding to address probationers

By Alex Cantatore

turlockcitynews.com

TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department has received $85,985.77 to address the impacts of realignment and crack down on criminal probationers, thanks to new state funding.

“It’s always a challenge to get funding for our local communities,” said Turlock Police Chief Rob Jackson. “This was a special one.”

The State of California approved the “realignment” of some nonviolent state prisoners into the care of local jails and probation in 2011. As part of the plan, the state agreed to pay counties for the additional cost of jailing and probating their new charges.

Full Story: Turlock Gets Funding to Address Probationers