Calif. police receive grant to reduce alcohol-related crime

Oroville Mercury Register

OROVILLE, Calif. — The Oroville Police Department was awarded a $47,660 grant from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to battle alcohol-related crime within the city.

Police Chief-Public Safety Director Bill LaGrone announced the grant July 16 in a press release.

The funds will be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors and patrons who are obviously intoxicated. It will also go toward reducing illegal solicitations of alcohol and other criminal activities, such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

