Calif. police will use $11K grant for disbanded team

By Greg Mason

AUBURN, Calif. — Auburn officials said a state grant will help the city make progress in restoring one of Auburn Police Department’s former assets.

The Auburn Police Department will receive $11,362 from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services thanks to the city’s partnership with the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. Members of the Auburn City Council voted unanimously Thursday to accept the grant funding.

The county sheriff’s office was awarded funding from the state’s 2015 Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention Program. Auburn officials plan to use their share toward restoring the police department’s Emergency Response Team, according to City Manager Doug Selby.

