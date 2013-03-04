Calif. town battles ‘bar problem’ with state grants

By Lou Ponsi

Orange County Register

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The Police Department has begun putting to use a $146,222 state grant for programs related to drunken-driving suppression, along with a $50,000 grant earmarked for sobriety checkpoints.

Since Oct. 1, the department has tapped into the larger grant to implement 35 saturation patrols – six-hour operations involving two officers patrolling the bar-heavy downtown area looking for suspected drunken drivers.

“The grant has allowed us to address the issues we know we have in Fullerton,” said Capt. Geroge Crum, referring to the 47 downtown establishments serving alcohol. "(It) is no secret that Fullerton has a bar problem.”

Full Story: Fullerton employs DUI grants against ‘bar problem’