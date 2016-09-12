Chicago departments awarded grants to fund public safety programs

The Herald-News

CHICAGO – ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus have awarded $170,000 in grants to fund projects in 24 municipalities – including three local communities – to improve local public safety through ComEd’s Powering Safe Communities program.

In the program’s second year, ComEd has both increased funding and the number of projects it is able to support through Powering Safe Communities, according to a news release.

These grants provide resources to help municipalities improve efficiency and the delivery of public safety programs, increase community resiliency, roll out public safety education programs, and address unmet safety needs. Grants of up to $10,000 were offered to support innovative, impactful and essential public safety projects.

