By California Highway Patrol

Office of Community Outreach & Media Relations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To help save lives and reduce the risk associated with riding a motorcycle, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will implement a new, federally funded grant campaign promoting motorcycle safety in California from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.

The goal of the Get Educated and Ride Safe (GEARS) IV grant is to decrease the number of motorcycle-involved crashes and victims through education and enforcement campaigns. In federal fiscal year (FFY) 2018-19, there was an approximate 10 percent decrease in motorcycle-involved crashes in California, followed by a 20 percent drop the following year based on provisional data. Even with the decline, there were 6,849 motorcycle-involved crashes resulting in 306 deaths and 6,118 injuries within CHP jurisdiction in FFY 2019-20.

“While the decrease in the number of crashes is encouraging, there is still work to be done,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The GEARS IV grant will support the Department’s efforts to increase motorcycle safety through education and enforcement.”

FULL STORY: CHP secures grant to increase motorcycle safety awareness