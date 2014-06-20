Conn. police get $18K grant for license plate reader

By Tom Evans

The Hour

WILTON, Conn. — At its regular meeting Monday night, the Board of Selectmen agreed to accept a grant for a piece of equipment to help the police department.

Robert Crosby, deputy police chief, talked about the benefits of the State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection-Emergency Management Homeland Security User Agreement for the Vigilant System, an $18,000 grant to put a license plate reader on a Wilton police cruiser.

The LPR, Crosby explained, is essentially a camera mounted on the rear or the roof-top light array of a police vehicle, and the LPR scans the license plates of all passing vehicles.

Full Story: Wilton police to make use of new license plate reader