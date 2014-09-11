Conn. police get $59K to crack down on drivers
By Jill Konopka, Maggie Lohmiller and Kaitlyn Naples
WFSB
BERLIN, Conn. — It doesn’t matter where it is, everyone has probably seen drivers zipping through stop signs every now and again.
Residents in Berlin who live on a crest of a blind hill said they have had enough seeing this happen, but police said a grant could help put the brakes on the problem for good.
Berlin is one of the several towns that received a $59,000 grant to crackdown on high risk driving on rural roads.
