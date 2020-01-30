COPS Office announces hiring grant, community policing grants

By Amanda Lien

The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) is accepting applications for two grant-funding opportunities .

The COPS Hiring Program provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire or rehire additional officers. According to a COPS press release, the program is designed to advance public safety through community policing by enabling law enforcement agencies to hire more personnel.

The 2020 Community Policing Development Microgrants Program funds agencies wishing to implement demonstration or pilot projects that advance crime-fighting, community engagement or departmental problem solving. Projects must support community policing in one of 10 specific areas, which range from officer safety, rural law enforcement and youth engagement.

Applications for both grants are due March 11.