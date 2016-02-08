Del. police use nasal version of naloxone funded by grant

Delaware County News Network

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Del. — Joined by Delaware County police chiefs and members of the Delaware County Heroin Task Force, District Attorney Jack Whelan and Delaware County Councilman Dave White announced that police officers in Delaware County will be first in the world to carry and administer a newly developed nasal version of naloxone for emergency treatment of an opioid overdose. NARCAN® (naloxone HCI) Nasal Spray is the only FDA approved, ready-to-use, needle-free nasal spray version of naloxone.

Developed by Adapt Pharma, located in Radnor Township with its global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, the NARCAN Nasal spray was purchased by Delaware County Council through federal grant funding. Each of the nearly 400 police vehicles in Delaware County will be equipped with two 4 mg NARCAN Nasal Spray applicators at a cost of $37.50 per dose. Authorities believe it has been crucial for police in Delaware County to have naloxone since they are often first on the scene. Experts say those early minutes can be the key to saving a life. It is believed that the new NARCAN Nasal Spray could make a life-saving difference in those moments because the nasal spray device is easier to use and requires no assembly.

“We are fortunate to have outstanding police officers here in Delaware County, many who consider naloxone just another tool to perform the job they are sworn to do,” said District Attorney Jack Whelan. “However, to us, and the families of those experiencing an overdose, they are heroes. Every day, they are literally bringing people back to life, who will hopefully seek treatment to overcome their addiction.”

Full Story: Delaware County police first in world to use new lifesaving drug