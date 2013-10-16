Federal grants aid police with DNA backlog

By Pauline Repard

San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO — The Sheriff’s Regional Crime Laboratory staff will field about 2,900 requests for DNA analysis this year, and they’ve got a backlog of nearly 180 cases, said lab supervisor Steve Guroff.

The lab recently received a federal grant of nearly $380,000 to help reduce that backlog. The San Diego police lab got about $300,000 for the same purpose.

“If we didn’t have these grants, we’d still have DNA analysis. But we wouldn’t be as responsive to the needs of our clients,” Guroff said. “They give us a lot of flexibility to do what we do.”

