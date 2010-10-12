Federal grants to provide safer routes to school for students

By Linda Borg

The Providence Journal

PROVIDENCE, RI — A dozen Rhode Island schools and communities will receive more than $2.1 million in federal grants to help create safer routes for students to get to school, and to encourage students to walk and bike there.

The grants were announced by the Rhode Island Statewide Planning Program, the state Department of Transportation and the Safe Routes to School Steering Committee.

The grant recipients are:

Barrington Middle School: $129,700 for sidewalk construction, crosswalks, signs, bike racks and increased law enforcement.

