Fla. sheriff lands $530K federal grant to improve mental health among inmates

By FlaglerLive.com

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Improving access to mental health treatment in Flagler County has been an elusive goal for the past several years. It’s a bit less so at the Flagler County jail. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office today announced it secured a $532,360 federal grant to support a collaborative approach to improve responses and outcomes for adults with mental illness, substance abuse and related disorders who enter the criminal justice system.

The U.S. Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, which provides grants, training and technical assistance to states and communities, awarded the Sheriff’s Office the highly competitive grant. The Justice Department awarded $18.6 million in grants.

Flagler County trends and statistics reflect significant challenges for mental health efforts: addiction, a suicide rate far higher than the state average, and a dearth of local mental health services. The grant will allow effective training, timely screening for mental illness and substance abuse, evidence-based treatment and case management for individuals involved in the criminal justice system.

