Fla. sheriff’s office reaps benefits of Homeland Security dollars

By Mark I. Johnson

Daytona Beach News-Journal

DAYTONA BEACH — With tank-like tracks and manipulator arms, the robot resembles something built to explore interplanetary landscapes instead of safely exploding things here on Earth.

And when faced with a car bomb in a crowded parking lot or a barricaded armed suspect, it can become a life-saver.

That’s why the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office sought and received more than $67,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to buy a remote control bomb-disposal robot.

Read more on the Daytona Beach News-Journal.