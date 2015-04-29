Foundation awards grant to Ill. police program

By Bridget O’Shea

Chicago Tribune

BARRINGTON, Ill. — The Barrington Area Community Foundation has awarded $173,000 in grants to more than 20 organizations, all of which seek to improve the lives of those in and around Barrington.

The foundation awarded $800 to the Barrington Police Benevolent Association for its Shop with a Cop program, which seeks to strengthen the relationship between police and young children by offering holiday shopping assistance for families in need.

Barrington Police Detective Sergeant Kevin Croke said he would like to implement a breakfast component to the program so kids and adolescents partaking in it could spend more time getting to know their local police officers. He said making this connection is more important this year than it ever has been.

