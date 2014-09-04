Ga. cops get new gear through surplus sale, grant

By Sophia Danner-Okotie

WMAZ

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Assistant Police Chief Wagner says the Warner Robins Police Department will be selling about 100 40mm Smith and Wesson pistols, 45 mm gap pistols, and shotguns.

Wagner says the with that money, the department plans on purchasing about 60 9mm guns.

The Police Department also received a sixteen thousand dollar Bulletproof Vest Grant Award. That amount buys about forty vests according to Wagner.

